Short Interest in NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Rises By 24.7%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NSTM stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. NovelStem International has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.