Short Interest in NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Rises By 24.7%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NSTM stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. NovelStem International has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.
About NovelStem International
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.