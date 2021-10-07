Short Interest in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Decreases By 19.7%

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,040,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 43,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,634,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after acquiring an additional 538,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245,008 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $207,720,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

