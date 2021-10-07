Short Interest in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Drops By 20.3%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 734,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 1,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $222.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 11,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $54,089.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687 and have sold 694,032 shares valued at $3,120,802. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

