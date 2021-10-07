Short Interest in Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Declines By 15.8%

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 5,106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,600.0 days.
Pharming Group stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $588.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25.
Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Pharming Group had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.