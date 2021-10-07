Short Interest in Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Declines By 15.8%

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 5,106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,600.0 days.

Pharming Group stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $588.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Pharming Group had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHGUF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

