Short Interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Increases By 27.2%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 4.32.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTLR. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.