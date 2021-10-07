Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Declines By 28.3%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 125,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of 84.09 and a beta of 0.56. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,021.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.