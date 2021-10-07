Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Drops By 19.1%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 1,040,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 935.1 days.

SNYYF remained flat at $$1.20 on Wednesday. 5,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,117. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of port and marine heavy machinery. It operates through the Energy Equipment and Port Machinery segments. The Energy Equipment segment offers roadheaders, combined coal mining units, mining transport equipment, and spare parts.

