Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Drops By 19.1%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 1,040,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 935.1 days.
SNYYF remained flat at $$1.20 on Wednesday. 5,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,117. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
