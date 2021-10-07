Short Interest in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Drops By 19.3%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,810,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 15,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 22.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SFT opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $563.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 64,099 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

