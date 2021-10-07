Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Expands By 29.2%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.34. Shimano has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 18.27%.

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

