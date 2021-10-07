Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Declines By 29.8%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SQIDF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44.
About SQI Diagnostics
