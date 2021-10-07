Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Declines By 29.8%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SQIDF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

