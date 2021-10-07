Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Declines By 27.6%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Synalloy news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Synalloy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synalloy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synalloy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Synalloy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synalloy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $83.09 million during the quarter.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.