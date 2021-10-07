Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Increases By 33.3%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TGSGY stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

