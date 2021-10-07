Short Interest in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Drops By 18.0%

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

