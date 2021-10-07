Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 11,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,804,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,069 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $83,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,568,000 after buying an additional 529,337 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

