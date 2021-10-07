Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $42.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.