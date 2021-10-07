Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:SMT traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,966. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.58. The firm has a market cap of C$490.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$97.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.07 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.6299999 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.