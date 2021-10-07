Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $141.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Simon Property have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the year. In addition, the recent trend in 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision indicates a favorable outlook for the company. With the resumption of the economy and an improving leasing environment, the retail REIT is poised to benefit from its superior assets in premium locations. Amid the retail real estate market transformation, adoption of an omni-channel strategy and its successful tie-ups with premium retailers has been encouraging. Moreover, strategic buyouts and transformative redevelopments act as tailwinds. Also, a solid balance-sheet will help it tap growth amid an improving environment. However, store closures, tenant bankruptcy, low footfall at properties and higher e-commerce adoption remain major concerns.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of SPG opened at $132.61 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,589,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

