Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Update

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,700 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 513,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,488 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SINO opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. engages in the provision of non-asset based global shipping and freight logistics integrated solution. It operates through the following segments: Inland Transportation Management Services; Freight Logistics Services; Container Trucking Services; and Bulk Cargo Container Services.

