Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 76,542 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,784,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,542 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $21,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 629,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 524,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108,098 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 130,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,026. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

