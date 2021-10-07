Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $9.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $397.53. 61,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

