Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of YETI worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.