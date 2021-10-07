Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.3% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $9,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.