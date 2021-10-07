Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLTTF shares. CIBC initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of SLTTF opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

