SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 8.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shot up 8.1% on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SM Energy traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.71. 89,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,724,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SM Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 333,482 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SM Energy by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

