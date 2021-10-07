Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Up 9.5%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s stock price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 4,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 258,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

