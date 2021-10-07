Softcat (LON:SCT) Trading Down 2.2%

Softcat plc (LON:SCT)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,957 ($25.57) and last traded at GBX 1,964 ($25.66). Approximately 324,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 314,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,008 ($26.23).

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Get Softcat alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,083.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,913.39.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.