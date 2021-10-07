Softcat (LON:SCT) Trading Down 2.2%

Softcat plc (LON:SCT)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,957 ($25.57) and last traded at GBX 1,964 ($25.66). Approximately 324,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 314,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,008 ($26.23).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,083.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,913.39. The firm has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

