Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,349 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.46. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

