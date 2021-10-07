South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $76.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.87.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

SSB traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,662. South State has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that South State will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

