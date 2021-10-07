Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

SWN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 482,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,388,289. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

