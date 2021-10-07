Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.
SWN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 482,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,388,289. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
