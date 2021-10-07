S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,043,000 after buying an additional 627,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $434.17. 18,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,324. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.