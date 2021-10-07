Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 611,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,125.0 days.

SFDPF stock remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spark Infrastructure Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia.

