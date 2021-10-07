SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.51

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 208420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

