SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of MDYV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.55. 503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

