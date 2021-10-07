SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $88,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.5% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $485.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $341.80 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.