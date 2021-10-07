Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 29th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

