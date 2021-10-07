Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

