Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Update

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spire by 161.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 81.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

SR traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 305,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,437. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

