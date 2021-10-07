Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.74% of Spring Valley Acquisition worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $102,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the second quarter worth $103,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $126,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SV stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

