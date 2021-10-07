Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $282.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,388 shares of company stock valued at $120,937,071. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,157. Square has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.76, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.