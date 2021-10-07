SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSPPF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

