Stacks Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $61.82 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00057189 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00106512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00130216 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,165,684 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

