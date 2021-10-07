STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,142,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $42,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

