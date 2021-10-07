Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Buys 8,250 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,584 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 182,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 98,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,515. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

