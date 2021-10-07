State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 513.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS:SBKFF remained flat at $$58.20 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. State Bank of India has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

