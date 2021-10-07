State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

