State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $180,002.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,032 shares of company stock worth $912,929. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

