State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.42 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $165.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

