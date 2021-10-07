State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 995,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Shares of QRVO opened at $164.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.32. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.56 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

