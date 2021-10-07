State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.29 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $190.38 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.95.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

